Heavy Winter Storm Progresses In Northeast U.S.

Some areas saw between 12 and 30 inches of snow over the weekend and even more snow is expected in the region Tuesday night.

People in New England are bracing for extreme winter weather as a powerful snow system moves north. The region is expected to get around a foot of snow by tonight.

This is a look at what New Yorkers dealt with yesterday.

More than a foot of snow dropped in parts of Manhattan and as much as 30 inches fell in northern New Jersey. This might give you a better understanding of how fast the snow was falling.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was hard for snow plows to keep up yesterday.

"Snowplows could not keep up with 2 inches per hour, which means even you deploy all the plows in frequency, you can't keep the roads clear at 2 inches per hour so it's the rate of snowfall," Cuomo said. "It's the total accumulation which is problematic in this case. Twelve, 14 inches is a lot of snow."

The heavy snowfall also disrupted vaccine rollout for a number of states in the Northeast. In New York, appointments were canceled for two days.