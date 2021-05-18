Heavy Rain Hits Southern Louisiana, Causing Major Flooding

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said he's frustrated his city still hasn't received supplemental federal disaster aid from the first hurricane.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Southern Louisiana is dealing with more flooding as the region tries to make it through yet another severe weather event.

Some parts of Lake Charles, Louisiana received more than a foot of rain in 12 hours.

The city dealt with back to back hurricanes last fall, along with an unexpected deep freeze in February.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said he's frustrated his city still hasn't received supplemental federal disaster aid from the first hurricane.

He said: "I cast a very wide net with my frustration and my disappointment. President Trump, with the 116th Congress had a chance to act. Now President Biden with the 117th Congress has a chance to act. And we are pleading with anyone out there that can help to hear our need"

Hunter says this week's flooding has damaged more structures than both hurricanes that hit Lake Charles last year.