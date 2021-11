The CDC says a 95% vaccination rate is needed to prevent an outbreak.

The CDC is concerned young children could face an outbreak of measles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization says 22 million infants didn't get a measles vaccine last year.

Only 70% of babies received both measles shots in 2020.

Measles vaccines for 23 countries had to be postponed last year due to the pandemic.