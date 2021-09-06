Health Experts Call Global Warming Greatest Health Threat

Last month, the head of the WHO referenced the pandemic saying the "risks posed by climate change could dwarf those of any single disease."

Health experts say the impacts of climate change threaten to bring "catastrophic harm to health that will be impossible to reverse."

That's part of the conclusion of over 230 medical journals calling on world leaders to take more action.

