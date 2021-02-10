Gunman Kills 1, Injures 4 At Minnesota Clinic

Police said the suspect is a 67-year-old man who was unhappy with the care he received at the clinic in the small town of Buffalo, Minnesota.

One person was killed and four people were injured after a man opened fire at a Minnesota health clinic yesterday.

Police said the suspect is a 67-year-old-man who was unhappy with the care he received at the clinic in the small town of Buffalo, Minnesota. He has been arrested.

Police said it's too early to tell if he targeted anyone, but court records show a no-contact order with a name that matches a doctor at the clinic.

Investigators are also reviewing a suspicious device left at the clinic and others at a motel where the suspect was staying.