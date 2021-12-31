Streaming Companies Saw Slower Growth In 2021

Analysts at Parks Associates found that the top five platforms of the year were Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max.

We watched a lot of TV in 2021.

And after two years of the pandemic, many of us are still streaming at home. Analysts at the research firm Parks Associates found that the top five platforms of the year were Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max.

But as more movie theaters, restaurants and live events opened up again in 2021, streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ also saw a bit of a slowdown in growth, especially when compared to the record-breaking boom in new subscriptions from the start of the pandemic in 2020.

And there's another reason for the subscription slowdowns — the production delays from the past two years of the pandemic are finally catching up, which despite the worldwide success of new series like "Squid Game," means fewer new buzzy titles to draw in viewers overall.

Keep that in mind as the new year starts, because your new favorites from 2021 might not be back for a while.