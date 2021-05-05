Growing Push To Unseat Rep. Liz Cheney From House Leadership Role

A spokesperson for House GOP Whip Steve Scalise says he's backing Representative Elise Stefanik's bid for Cheney's job.

The second most powerful Republican in the House is now backing a push to remove Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership post.

Calls for Cheney's removal have grown after her criticism of former President Trump. She blamed him for the Capitol riots and voted to impeach him.