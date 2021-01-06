Growing Frustration Over Slow Vaccine Rollout in U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says of vaccine effort, "Slow starts are not uncommon when you have a brand-new program."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

It’s been more than three weeks since the first coronavirus vaccines were distributed across the country. U.S. health officials promised 20 million people would be vaccinated by now, but we’re far from that.

According to the latest numbers from the CDC, 4.8 million Americans have received their first dose. But the nation's leading infectious disease expert says we could pick up the pace soon.

"Slow starts are not uncommon when you have a brand-new program that you're starting to get off the ground, in all fairness." said Dr. Anthony Fauci. "And also, it was launched right in the middle of the holiday season of Christmas and New Year's, in which many of the clinics were not at full operational capacity during that time."

He added, "I think once you get rolling and get some momentum, I think we can achieve one million a day or even more."