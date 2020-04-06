Greece Launches Virtual Travel Site During Pandemic

The country's tourism ministry launched "Greece From Home", a virtual introduction to Greece, its people and its culture.

With global tourism down and social distancing placing strain on regular activity, Greece found a way for people to enjoy what it has to offer from home.

Last week, the Greek Tourism Ministry launched "Greece From Home", a virtual introduction to Greece, its people and its culture. The site features videos and content from Greek celebrities, athletes and more.

Greece From Home also partnered with the learning series Grow with Google. It's providing free training on digital marketing skills through the website.

Tourism around the world has slowed down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines are struggling to stay afloat because of reduced travel, and people and places that depend on tourism are seeing the effects.

Greece saw more than $19 billion in tourism capital in 2019. While it's unclear when the coronavirus pandemic will slow down, this virtual tourism could entice tourists to visit after travel restrictions are lifted.