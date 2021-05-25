Grand Jury Convened For Trump Investigation

The panel will sit three days a week for six months, according to the Post's sources, who say the jury is likely to hear other matters as well.

The Washington Post reports that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has convened a grand jury that could ultimately decide whether to indict former President Trump, executives at his company, or the organization itself.

Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James are looking into Trump's real estate transactions and other dealings.

According to the Post, the move indicates that Vance's two-year investigation is at an advanced stage, and that he may have evidence that Trump, or someone close to him, committed a crime.

The panel will sit three days a week for six months, according to the Post's sources, who say the jury is likely to hear other matters as well.