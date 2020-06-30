NY, NJ, Conn. Add Eight New States To Quarantine Orders for Travelers

Visitors and residents returning from those states to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will have to quarantine for 14 days.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Tuesday added eight new states where travelers will be required to quarantine.

Added to the list were California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee, raising the total to 16 states under the quarantine orders.

Under the orders, visitors, including residents, traveling from those states to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days or face fines.

Other states already on the list are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Texas.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut implemented the quarantine plan for travelers last week to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus to their three states.

To make it on the list, states have to have "a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average."