South Florida Counties Placed Under Stay-At-Home Order

Gov. Ron DeSantis also said recently retired law enforcement and health care workers can return to their jobs, if they wish.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the southern part of the state on Monday as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb.

The executive order requires people to remain indoors as much as possible through at least mid-May and applies to Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. DeSantis also issued a mandatory two-week quarantine for any travelers entering the state.

DeSantis also announced that retired law enforcement and health care workers can return to work if they wish.

He said, "Current law in Florida prohibits personnel that retire from the state workforce from returning to work for six months from the date of retirement. ... I will suspend that prohibition."

The governor was criticized and even sued earlier this month after beaches remained open and crowded with locals and tourists alike. Many of those beaches have since been closed.

