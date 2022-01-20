Biden Administration: $103M To Fund Health Care Workers' Mental Health

The mental well-being of health care workers is a growing concern as the pandemic continues.

The Biden administration just announced more than $103 million to help mental health among health care workers.

Hospital workers are putting in extra hours in order to keep up with multiple waves of COVID patients.

Omicron continues to drive those surges in many states.

A recent meta-study of health care workers found about 30% reported experiencing anxiety, and about 40% experienced depression.

The new funding is set specifically to go toward resiliency and technical training for health care workers, medical students and other high-risk occupations.