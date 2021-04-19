Gov. Whitmer Expects Michigan's COVID Cases To Drop

Michigan has led U.S. in daily case rate for weeks.

Michigan has led the nation in daily COVID cases for weeks now. But the governor says she expects to see those case numbers drop soon.

"We still have very strong measures to keep people safe, mask mandates. We've got capacity restrictions. We've got work from home. We're imploring people to take a two-week pause. Don't go to indoor dining, maybe keep your kids at home for a virtual learning after spring break. But we are starting to see the beginning of what could be a slowdown, which is welcome," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She didn't point to any specific data but did extend an order that limits business capacity and requires masks in public.