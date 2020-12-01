Gov. Cuomo Announces Emergency Hospital Measures

State health officials are trying to slow down the growing number of cases in New York. Right now, more than 3,500 are hospitalized.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced emergency measures for hospitals as state health officials try to slow down the growing number of cases in the state.

Part of the measures includes hospital systems identifying retired doctors and nurses who could help out overworked staff.

Hospitals must also increase their capacity by 50 percent capacity and have stockpiles of personal protective equipment.

"In the new battlefield, hospital capacity is the top concern, period. It's about hospital beds, it's about ICU and it's about having enough staff and enough equipment. That is the effect and that's what we're gonna have to deal with."

More than 3,500 people are hospitalized right now in New York.

Cuomo said small gatherings are the number-one spreader in all cases.