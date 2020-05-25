Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says New York Can Begin Reopening

New York Gov. Cuomo is easing restrictions on professional sports teams, veterinarians and campgrounds.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state of New York is ready to begin removing some COVID-19 restrictions.

"We are now decidedly in the reopening phase," Cuomo said.

In a press conference Sunday, Cuomo announced that the mid-Hudson Valley region was on track to reopen Tuesday and Long Island on Wednesday.

"We've been following the numbers from day one, not emotions. Following the science, not the politics. This is not a political ideology question, this is a public health question. It's about a disease, stopping the disease, stopping the spread of the disease and that is science not politics," Cuomo said.

Cuomo says public transportation will resume on Long Island and that all trains and buses will be disinfected daily. Face masks will be mandatory on mass transit.

Campgrounds and veterinary clinics can reopen with some precautionary adjustments, as well.

New York professional sports teams have also been given the go-ahead to resume training camps and prepare for their seasons regardless of whether fans will be able to attend in person.

The governor described the return of sports as a "return to normalcy."

Contains footage from CNN.