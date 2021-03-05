Gov. Abbott Defends Decision To Lift Mask Mandate

Abbott argued the state is still encouraging Texans to continue safety practices.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is defending his decision to lift the state's mask mandate.

Public health leaders have said it's just too soon.

But Abbott argued the state is still encouraging Texans to continue safety practices.

"The mask requirement being eliminated isn't going to make that big of a change in the state of Texas." said Gov. Greg Abbott "Also people in Texas will continue to wear masks even though there's not a state mandate we're just in a situation now were government mandate are not needed because Texans do know the best practices."

Governor Abbott also criticized President Biden for calling Texas and Mississippi's decisions to lift the mandate... Neanderthal thinking.

The CDC has strongly advised states not to remove mask mandates and to keep COVID restrictions in place.