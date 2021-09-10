GOP Governors Threaten To Sue Over President Biden's Vaccine Mandates

Some say the president's new mandates are a federal overreach and restrict personal freedoms.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Despite the sky-rocketing number of COVID cases and deaths, right-leaning governors strongly pushed back against President Biden's mandates as an assault on their personal freedoms.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called it a "blatantly unlawful overreach" and vowed to pursue every legal option to stop the mandates.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson agreed that vaccinations need a boost, but he doesn't want the government messing in the private sector.

There was also a lot of blowback online about a tweet from Texas Governor Greg Abbott. He issued an executive order protecting Texans' right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine.

Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses.



I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda.



Texas is already working to halt this power grab.https://t.co/TwoQMhDxoM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 9, 2021

Many found it hypocritical considering he just signed a law stripping a woman's right to choose abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.