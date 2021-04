The movie played in more than 3,000 North American theaters – the largest count since the pandemic began.

Godzilla vs. Kong generated over $32 million in its first weekend at the box office and nearly $50 million in its first five days.

That shattered pandemic numbers, easily becoming the biggest debut since last March.

It's also a good sign for movie theaters.

The movie played in more than 3,000 North American theaters – the largest count since the pandemic began.