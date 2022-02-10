Germany To Host NFL Game Next Season

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the NFL will hold one regular season game in Munich this fall and then will expand to Frankfurt in 2023.

The NFL will play a regular-season game in Munich next season, part of a four-year deal to stage games in Germany.

The league has expanded its horizon in Europe after years of only playing games that count in England.

The 2022 game will be part of a four-game series played abroad that also will include games in London. There also will be an additional game in Munich and two in Frankfurt over the next four seasons.

Commissioner Roger Goodell also says the league will return to Mexico City next season. There was no game there in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating teams will be revealed when the schedule is released in the spring.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.