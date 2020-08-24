WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Germany Says Alexey Navalny Was Likely Poisoned

By Caitlin Baldwin
August 24, 2020
Navalny was airlifted to a German hospital over the weekend after falling ill while on a flight back to Moscow.
Germany's government says it's "fairly likely" that Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned.

A spokesperson for Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday he'll need special protection due to the suspected poisoning.

The 44-year-old said he felt sick on a flight back to Moscow last week, prompting the plane to make an emergency landing. He was airlifted to a Berlin hospital over the weekend in "stable condition."

Navalny was hospitalized last year for another suspected poisoning, but doctors said it was an allergic attack.

Navalny is a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In past years, several other Russian opposition figures have become sick by suspected poisonings.

