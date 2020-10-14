Germany Plans To Pay 240,000 Holocaust Survivors $662M

Payments will be made over the next two years to Holocaust survivors struggling with the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Germany plans to pay Holocaust survivors more than $660 million in aid.

Those payments are earmarked for nearly a quarter million survivors around the world. They’ll be made over the next two years.

Germany acknowledges Holocaust survivors are all elderly now. And because they were deprived nutrition during formative years, they’re more burdened today by medical issues.