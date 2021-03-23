Germany Extends COVID-19 Lockdown As New Infections Spike

Measures that were set to last until March 28 have been extended until April 18 as the country faces an uptick in new coronavirus cases.

Germany is extending its COVID restrictions for one more month.

Those measures were originally set to last until March 28. Now they'll now remain in place until April 18 and restrictions will tighten even further over Easter.

Germany's coronavirus cases are steadily increasing and just 9% of the population has gotten at least one COVID vaccine shot as of Sunday.