Georgia Governor Shrugs Off Pres. Trump's Demand He Resign

Georgia governor says Pres. Trump's complaints about him not intervening in presidential election results is "a distraction."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Georgia's governor is pushing back against President Trump's calls for him to resign from office.

The president has repeatedly criticized Gov. Brian Kemp for refusing to intervene in Georgia's presidential election results.

President-elect Joe Biden won the state by less than 1 percent and President Trump has baselessly claimed that widespread voter fraud cost him the state.

After the president tweeted that Kemp should resign, the governor dismissed it as a "distraction," telling reporters he's focused on Georgia's coronavirus response and the upcoming Senate runoff elections.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.