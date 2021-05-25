George Floyd Family Meets With President One Year After His Murder

The Reverend Al Sharpton and NYC's mayor took a knee for over 9 minutes – the amount of time former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.

People around the country are marking one year since the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, lead family members in a chant after they met with the president and vice president today. The family is calling on Congress to pass a police reform bill named after her dad.

Floyd's brother, Philonese, said, "If you can make federal laws to protect the bird, which is the Bald Eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color."

And the family's attorney, Ben Crump, said: "This is an American issue. This isn't a police issue or a civil rights issue ."