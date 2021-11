The retail giant estimated it had lost $300 million in the third quarter of 2021 due to inventory stockouts.

Retailer Gap blames supply chain issues for $300 million of losses in sales in its third quarter of 2021.

30% of Gap's inventory comes from Vietnamese factories, which had to close for several weeks during the summer due to a COVID outbreak.

Combined with backlogs at U.S. ports, it's clear there were delays getting merchandise on store shelves.