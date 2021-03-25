Friends Remember Tralona Bartkowiak

The 49-year-old was the owner of a local shop.

Boulder shooting victim, Tralona "Lonna" Bartkowiak was the owner of a local shop.

A memorial now sits outside the store in the 49-year-old's memory.

Her friends tell our sister station, KMGH she was a shining light in the community.

"Definitely a kind being, and it's really a loss," said Bartkowiak's friend, Brigitte Mars. "I'm sure all the people who have lost their lives have their own story, but Lonna is someone who will really be missed in the community."

Lonna's brother told The New York Times she had just gotten engaged.

