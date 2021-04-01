France Imposes Third National Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Schools have been ordered to close for three weeks and most non-essential businesses have been shut down.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

France ordered its third national lockdown as COVID continues to spread in the country.

Under the restrictions, schools will be closed for three weeks and most non-essential stores will shut down.

People also won't be allowed to socialize or travel more than six miles from their homes.

France hopes extending vaccine eligibility to people 60 and older by mid-April will help.