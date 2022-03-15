Veteran Fox News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski Killed In Ukraine

Pierre Zakrzewski was killed when the vehicle he and journalist Benjamin Hall were traveling in was struck by fire Monday on the outskirts of Kyiv.

A veteran Fox News photojournalist died Monday while covering the war in Ukraine.

Pierre Zakrzewski was working with journalist Benjamin Hall when incoming fire hit their vehicle outside the capital city of Kyiv. Hall was injured in the attack and remains hospitalized, the network said.

I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. pic.twitter.com/IvxlPWGDAl — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer called the 55-year-old Zakrzewski an "absolute legend" and said he had covered several wars.

A Ukrainian producer who helped translate for the crew also died in the attack.