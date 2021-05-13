Ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn Agrees To Testify In Trump Probe

Lawmakers are investigating possible obstruction of justice by former president Trump during Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Former White House counsel Don McGahn says he's ready to talk after a two-year standoff.

He's agreed to a closed-door meeting with the House Judiciary Committee.

Lawmakers have been wanting to hear from him since Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

McGahn is expected to bring key testimony about former president Trump's alleged effort to meddle with the probe.