Former Top Cybersecurity Official Defends Election Integrity

Chris Krebs, former election security chief under President Trump, tells Senate panel that claims of widescale voter fraud have "got to stop."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A former top U.S. cybersecurity official testified Wednesday before a Senate panel looking into alleged election "irregularities."

Chris Krebs was fired by President Trump last month after he shot down the president's false claims about voter fraud.

Krebs is confident the election was secure.

Chris Krebs said, "While elections are sometime messy, this was a secure election. That I have no doubt."

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.