Former Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh is known for his leadership during the "Three Mile Island" nuclear crisis.

Former U.S. Attorney General and Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh died at the age of 88. Thornburgh was tapped by President Ronald Reagan to be Attorney General and served in the same role under President George H.W. Bush until 1991. Thornburgh is credited for his handling of the "Three Mile Island" nuclear crisis as Pennsylvania's governor.