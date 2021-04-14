Former New York Officer's Pension Reinstated

A judge also decided to reinstate back pay and benefits from 2010 for Cariol Horne.

A former Buffalo, New York police officer is getting justice after being fired for intervening when a White officer had a Black man in a chokehold.

It happened back in 2006.

Cariol Horne intervened after she heard the Black man cry out that he couldn't breathe.

Her colleague punched her in the face, claiming she put him at risk.

But a judge has now decided to reinstate Horne's pension, back pay and benefits from 2010.