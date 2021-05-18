Former Minnesota Officer To Stand Trial In December

A judge ruled Monday the manslaughter case for Kim Potter can proceed.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright will stand trial in December.

A judge ruled yesterday the manslaughter case for Kim Potter can proceed. Potter appeared virtually for the hearing.

Wright was killed in April during a traffic stop.

The former Brooklyn Center police chief previously said he believes Potter mistook her gun for her Taser when she fired her weapon.

Wright's family argued an experienced officer should know the difference and pushed prosecutors to file murder charges.