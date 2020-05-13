Ex-FDA Commissioner Says We May Need To 'Define A New Normal'

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis held its first hearing Wednesday.

Health experts told the members of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Wednesday there are "great" COVID-19 challenges ahead.

The panel has not defined clear objectives but will oversee the federal government's response to the coronavirus. The first hearing focused largely on the path forward. The consensus: Better testing remains at the heart of reopening the country.

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told the panel the government needs to invest in collecting better data to keep the virus under control in the coming months.

Dr. Tom Inglesby, the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, says the U.S. needs around 100,000 contact tracers.

Gottlieb says there won't be an end until the U.S. gets better-informed technology and vaccines.

The short, roughly hourlong hearing also highlighted the deep divide between the committee's 12 members, many of whom are well known for their opinions about President Trump.

Republicans say in addition to figuring out how to reopen the country and overseeing the COVID-19 relief aid, it's vital for the committee to look into China, too.

This panel is just one of a handful with similar objectives, but this is the only one with a Democratic majority: seven Democrats, five Republicans.