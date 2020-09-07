Employees At DeJoy's Former Company Claim Political Reimbursements

DeJoy has been a major donor to Republican political candidates, including President Donald Trump. He took over the U.S. Postal Service in June.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Five former employees at a logistics company say they were reimbursed for political donations. They say it happened when now-Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ran the company.

The former employees of New Breed Logistics told The Washington Post they were paid big bonuses and DeJoy encouraged them to use that money to donate to Republican candidates.

A spokesperson for the postmaster general said DeJoy was not aware of a pressure campaign on employees at his former company.

DeJoy has been a major donor to Republican political candidates, including President Donald Trump. He took over the U.S. Postal Service in June.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.