Former NFL Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson Found Dead

His body was discovered in a hotel room just days after authorities performed a welfare check.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson has died.

The 38-year-old was found dead in a hotel room in Florida Monday morning.

Officials say they spoke to Jackson days before his death as part of a welfare check.

His family reported him missing last week, but the missing persons report was canceled after Jackson talked to authorities.

We don't know how he died, but officials say there were no signs of trauma.