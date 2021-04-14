Forensic Pathologist Testifies For Defense In Chauvin Trial

He testified Floyd's death was caused by several factors.

The defense continued to present its case in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer accused of killing George Floyd.

A forensic pathologist testified Wednesday that Floyd's death was caused by several factors including drug use, heart disease, and a possible carbon monoxide poisoning from auto exhaust.

Dr. David Fowler said he believes Floyd ultimately died of a sudden heart rhythm problem.

That contradicts what we've heard from several other medical experts, who say Floyd died from a lack of oxygen.

"So in my opinion, Mr. Floyd had a sudden cardiac arrhythmia, or cardiac arrhythmia, due to his atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, or – you can write that down multiple different ways – during his restraint and subdual by the police – or restraint by the police," Fowler said.