Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill On Governor's Desk For Signature

If signed into law, it could prohibit discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity inside a classroom for kindergarten through third grade.

Florida's controversial education bill could be signed by Governor Ron DeSantis any day now. Critics call it the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

If signed into law, it could prohibit any discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity inside a classroom for kindergarten through third grade. The bill also allows parents to sue schools or teachers that bring up the topics.

Newsy's Lindsey Tuchman spoke with the Central Florida Development Officer for Equality Florida, Brandon Wolf about concerns he has regarding the bill.