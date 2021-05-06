Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Voting Reform Bill Into Law

It includes limits on drop boxes and changes to how people sign up for vote-by-mail.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed new voting reform legislation into law.

Opponents say it's aimed at making it harder for people to vote and will particularly impact minority voters. One group says it has plans to challenge the law in court.

DeSantis and supporters of the bill say the legislation makes sensible changes that will help restore confidence in the election system.