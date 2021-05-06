WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Voting Reform Bill Into Law

By Simon Kaufman
May 6, 2021
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed new voting reform legislation into law.

It includes limits on drop boxes and changes to how people sign up for vote-by-mail.

Opponents say it's aimed at making it harder for people to vote and will particularly impact minority voters. One group says it has plans to challenge the law in court.

DeSantis and supporters of the bill say the legislation makes sensible changes that will help restore confidence in the election system. 

