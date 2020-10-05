First Lady 'Feeling Good,' Will Stay In White House To Recover

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted that she's "feeling good" and will continue to rest at the White House to avoid infecting others.

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted Monday morning that she's "feeling good" and will continue to recover at the White House.

A White House official says the first lady is trying to avoid the risk of exposing other people, such as Secret Service members, by not traveling.

The 50-year-old wife of the president tweeted: "My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus."