First Case Of Omicron Variant Identified In Michigan

The first case in Michigan was confirmed over the weekend raising alarms for the upcoming holiday season when large groups gather.

Michigan is now among 25 states in the U.S. where the Omicron variant is being reported.

Expert Doctor Matthew Sims said so far research shows Omicron to be highly transmissible. "We're worried about it because it also looks like it's 4 times more contagious than Delta," said Sims. Early data also shows that vaccinated individuals are being infected, as well as reports of reinfection in previous COVID-19 patients. That's why the vaccine is the best bet, according to Sims. "You get vaccinated for the strain that is causing problems now. You hope that it protects you from the next strain."

Doctor Patricia Uddyback from Detroit Medical Center is urging people to get the booster shot and continue to mask up and socially distance where possible.

"Those are the things that we know works when we didn't know we didn't have the vaccine and those other things are going to take to keep us protected until we get beyond this."