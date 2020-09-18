Firefighters Start Getting Better Handle On Blazes In The West

The historic fires have torched more than 3 million acres in California since last month, and in Oregon and Washington, more than 1.7 million acres.

Firefighters are finally getting a better handle on the blazes burning out West.

Cooler temperatures — along with rain showers — have helped crews make progress on dozens of wildfires burning in the region.

The historic fires have torched more than 3 million acres in California since last month, and in Oregon and Washington, more than 1.7 million acres in just the last two weeks.

At least 34 people have died across the three states, and thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes.