newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Fire Departments Struggle To Attract Volunteers
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Fire Departments Struggle To Attract Volunteers
July 11, 2021
July 11, 2021
Shortage of volunteer firefighters comes as the number of emergency calls is on the rise.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Business NEWS
2:58
Scripps
Towns Near U.S.-Canada Border Fight For The Return Of Tourism
2:21
Scripps
Aspiring Airline Workers Are Optimistic About Meeting Travel Demand
2:35
Scripps
Coastal Towns Welcome Return Of Cruises
3:09
Scripps
What's Behind Rising Food Costs?
1:57
Scripps
WSFL: Florida Condo Collapse Impacts Nearby Businesses
Mark Lennihan / AP
Purdue Pharma Exit Plan Gains Steam With OK From More States
Nam Y. Huh / AP
Jobless Claims Up To 373,000 After Pandemic Low
Francisco Seco / AP
EU Fines 4 German Car Makers $1B Over Emission Collusion
2:42
Scripps
Group Helps Support Aspiring Women Brewers
2:37
Andrew Dvorscak
Millions Planning To Change Their Jobs As COVID Cases Decrease
0:22
Steven Senne / AP
Gas Prices Spike After OPEC+ Meeting Is Called Off
1:51
WTVF
WTVF: Food Truck Owners Fight For Federal Aid
0:22
Charlie Neibergall / AP
Tyson Recalls 8 Million Pounds Of Chicken Over Potential Contamination
2:36
WXYZ
WXYZ: Child Tax Credit Payments Begin July 15. Here's What To Know
2:52
Scripps
Pandemic Forces More Elderly Americans To Delay Retirement
2:50
Scripps
More States Push To Add Financial Literacy Classes In High Schools
2:33
WXYZ
WXYZ: Why More People Are Leaving Retail Jobs Amid The Pandemic
2:00
Restaurant Industry Sees Employment Gains In June Jobs Report
0:29
John Minchillo / AP
Trump Organization Indicted On Tax-Related Crimes
0:58
Tony Dejak / AP
Pack Your Patience: 47 Million Expected To Travel Over Holiday
0:43
Evan Vucci / AP
Trump Organization CFO Surrenders Ahead Of Expected Charges
3:31
Sue Ogrocki / AP
How NCAA Athletes May Capitalize On New Name, Image And Likeness Rules
0:22
Alan Diaz / AP
Walmart Unveils Cheaper Insulin Option
0:26
Richard Drew / AP
GM Recalls More Than 380K Vehicles Due To Suspension Problem
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Congressional Leaders Urge FCC To Perform Equity Audit
2:17
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Restaurants Seek More Federal Relief
2:53
Scripps
Nonprofit Brings Together Fishermen And Food Banks In Need
3:02
Scripps
Denver Organizations Aim To Boost Black-Owned Businesses Year-Round
2:20
Scripps
Service Workers Push For Paid Leave Benefits
2:29
Scripps
Without Federal Funding, Many Music Venues Struggle To Rebound
1:45
KGTV
KGTV: San Diego's Mayor Urges Officials To Reopen The Southern Border
1:36
WTVF
WTVF: Mom Helps Son Who Has Autism Launch A Business
2:32
KGTV
KGTV: California Business Owners Try New Tactics To Hire
0:22
Susan Walsh / AP
Biden Administration Extends Eviction Moratorium
0:50
Mary Altaffer / AP
Petco CEO Wants More Offices To Allow Pets
2:11
KMGH
KMGH: Some Companies Don't Want Coloradans To Apply For Remote Work
4:01
AP
Jan. 6 Corporate Freeze On Campaign Donations Begins To Thaw
0:26
Richard Drew / AP
Major Stock Indexes Finish Up, NASDAQ Hits An All-Time High
1:07
AP Photo / Vincent Yu, File
Bitcoin Crashes Below $30,000 For First Time Since January
1:53
AP Images
Perfect Storm Of Factors Lead To Stubborn 'Worker Shortage'
0:51
Ross D. Franklin / AP
150 Amazon Packages Mistakenly Delivered To Home
1:34
AP
If There's So Much Demand To Fly, Why Is American Canceling Flights?
0:21
Keith Srakocic / AP
Victoria's Secret Ditching Famed 'Angels'
2:30
Scripps
A Look At The Nation's Economic Recovery Timeline
2:17
WRTV
WRTV: Why This Indiana Car Dealer Is Struggling To Meet Demand
3:03
WXYZ
WXYZ: Working Moms Detail Hesitancy In Returning To The Office
2:48
Scripps
Many U.S. Museums Face A Long Road To Financial Recovery
2:04
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Boy Turns His Hobby Into A Business
2:10
LM Otero / AP
More Than 100 Restaurants Participate In Juneteenth Celebration
0:27
Steve Helber / AP
Report Says U.S. Jobless Claims Rise To 412,000
0:23
David J. Phillip / AP
Lumber Prices To Drop Following Historic Highs
1:31
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Business Owners Struggle Amid Record Heat
2:09
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Eyes A Return-To-Work Bonus
2:32
KGTV
KGTV: Business Leaders At The U.S.-Mexico Border Call For Reopening
0:29
Shafkat Anowar / AP
U.S. Retail Sales Drop 1.3% In May After 2 Months Of Gains
1:42
Patrick Semansky / AP
ProPublica: Big Billionaires Pay Little To No Income Tax
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
MacKenzie Scott Donates $2.7 Billion, Citing Wealth Gap
0:39
Yi-Chin Lee / Houston Chronicle / AP
Hospital Workers' Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit Dismissed
0:26
Hussein Malla / AP
Americans Charged In Ghosn Escape
3:03
Scripps
Inside The Push To End Illegal Plant Buying
2:42
KSHB
KSHB: Wedding Vendors Struggle To Meet Demand
2:40
Scripps
The Future Of Office Space
2:09
WFTS
WFTS: Physician Assistant Makes House Calls For Kids Amid Pandemic
1:27
KTNV
KTNV: Las Vegas Event Industry Rushes To Rehire
0:35
Yi-Chin Lee / Houston Chronicle / AP
Hospital Suspends 178 Employees For Not Getting Vaccinated
1:33
AP Images
Pride Is Good For Business. But Is Business Good For Pride?
1:55
AP
Expert: Infrastructure Push Could Worsen Supply Shortages
1:59
KMGH
KMGH: Pools Struggle To Hire Enough Lifeguards
0:30
Matt Slocum / AP
Moderna Seeks FDA Approval Of COVID Vaccine For Adolescents 12 to 17
2:12
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Restaurant Owners Look For New Ways To Hire
David Zalubowski / AP
FDA Extends J&J Vaccine Expiration By 6 Weeks
0:38
Marta Lavandier / AP
Unemployment Claims Drop For Sixth Straight Week
0:19
Supply Chain Issues Limit Starbucks Menu
0:20
Chipotle Ups Menu Prices To Fund Wage Increase
0:25
Mark Lennihan / AP
Starbucks To Let Customers Bring In Personal Cups Again
0:21
Julio Cortez / AP
United Airlines To Require New Employees Be Vaccinated For COVID-19
0:25
Mark Lennihan / AP
Apple Introduces New Features With iOS 15
1:43
KGTV
KGTV: California Restaurants Rush To Staff Up As Reopening Nears
0:28
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Oil Prices Continue To Rise
0:57
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
'Go Girl Ride' Provides Safe Ride-share For Women
2:48
Scripps
Cannabis Workers Secure Stable Pay And Benefits Through Union Contract
2:15
Patrick Terpstra / Newsy
COVID Aid To Small Venues At A Trickle
3:32
Scripps
The Push To Diversify The Cannabis Industry
0:26
Boom Supersonic via AP
United Airlines Plans For Supersonic Air Travel By 2029
0:17
Jim Lo Scalzo / AP
Federal Chair Warns Climate Poses Obstacles For Global Economy
3:51
The Nile List
New Initiatives To Build Black Wealth
0:33
David Zalubowski / AP
559,000 Jobs Added In May
1:58
KTNV
KTNV: Las Vegas Businesses Struggle To Hire New Workers
2:23
WXYZ
WXYZ: What's Driving High Prices For Used Cars?
0:25
Marta Lavandier / AP
U.S. Jobless Claim Fall Below 400,000
7:27
Newsy / Kyle Pyatt
Baby Brokers
1:51
WKBW
WKBW: Hiring Incentives Aren't Working Like Employers Had Hoped
1:36
KXXV
KXXV: Texas Program Helps Soldiers Become Auto Technicians
0:36
KMGH
KMGH: Workers Return To Colorado JBS Plant After Cyberattack
0:29
David Zalubowski / AP
JBS Expects Majority Of Plants To Resume Today
3:56
Amazon
Newsy Investigates: Coins Depicting Police Misconduct For Sale