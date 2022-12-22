Final U.S. Tally: Nearly 107,000 Overdose Deaths Last Year

Overdose Deaths Hit Record In U.S. During Pandemic
The proliferation of fentanyl is one reason some experts don't expect any substantial decline in drug overdose deaths this year.LEARN MORE
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 106,699 Americans died from overdoses in 2021, a 16% increase from the year prior.
Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday.
The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That's nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020.
Earlier, provisional data suggested there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths last year. The numbers may have changed as some additional death records have come in, a CDC spokesman said. Also, provisional data includes all overdose deaths, while the final numbers are limited to U.S. residents, he noted.
The proliferation of fentanyl is one reason some experts don't expect any substantial decline in drug overdose deaths this year.LEARN MORE
The CDC on Thursday also released a final report for overall U.S. deaths in 2021. As previously reported, more than 3.4 million Americans died that year, or more than 80,000 than the year before. Accidental injuries — which include drug overdoses — was the fourth-leading cause of death, after heart disease, cancer and COVID-19. Life expectancy fell to about 76 years, 5 months.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
One thing to keep in mind is that signs of a heart attack can look different in men and women.By American Heart Association.
Air pollution affects more than our health — it's also impacting our education system.By Rick Bowmer/ AP
Four people share what happened in the aftermath of a life-altering diagnosis and how they have continued to live with their new normal.By Maceo Carter
One thing to keep in mind is that signs of a heart attack can look different in men and women.By American Heart Association.
Jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 17 inched up by 2,000 to 216,000 from the previous week’s 214,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.By Steven Senne / AP
Here are some tips to keep pets and other animals safe amid record-breaking cold temperatures.By David Zalubowski / AP