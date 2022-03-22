Filing Taxes Electronically Could Prevent Errors, Refund Delays

The deadline to file federal taxes for most taxpayers is Monday, April 18.

The longer you wait to file your taxes then the longer it will take to get your refund back. The Internal Revenue Service is once again understaffed, which means even a small error could delay your refund for months.

Experts suggest filing electronically because paper filing is much slower and is more likely to contain mistakes. They're also reminding people to accurately report any child tax credit payments they may have received last year.

Also, while many people turn to tax preparation companies like H&R Block and TurboTax, it's actually free to create an account and file your taxes electronically through the IRS website.