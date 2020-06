Protesters are tearing down statues around the world. It's a global reckoning with the White supremacist past that built the world we know.

From Minnesota to Alabama and along the East Coast, protesters are tearing down or vandalizing statues of Confederate figures. But they're doing the same to other historical figures with racist pasts. The movement is about a lot more than slavery in America. And its momentum is spilling over to cities around the world.