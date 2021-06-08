CDC: Fewer Than 15,000 New COVID Cases Per Day

The U.S. is administering about one million COVID vaccinations per day and 42% of the country is fully vaccinated.

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. keep falling.

The CDC reports fewer than 15,000 new infections a day over the past week.

That's a drop from the beginning of the year when we were hitting 250,000 daily cases.

While vaccinations are down from a peak of more than 3 million per day in April, the U.S. is still administering about 1 million shots per day.

More than half of Americans have gotten at least one dose and 42% of the country is fully vaccinated.