FedEx Warns Of Shipping Delays Due To Winter Storm

FedEx is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, which is under an ice storm warning through tonight.

The severe winter weather could delay your packages.

The company says it's keeping an eye on the weather, but the safety of employees comes first.

FedEx released a service statement on its website that read: "FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at the Memphis and Indianapolis hubs last night due to freezing rain in the Memphis area and snow in the Indianapolis area. The storm has created potentially hazardous operating conditions and the safety of our team members remains our number one priority. Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of February 3, 2022. Contingency plans are in place, and we are prepared to provide the best possible service as conditions allow. Operational impacts to other FedEx operating companies may vary due to local weather conditions."