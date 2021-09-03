Federal Unemployment Benefits End Monday

By the end of Labor Day Weekend a lifeline for an estimated 7 million people will no longer exist.

“I went back on food stamps. That’s the only way I’m eating. Other than that, I make $700 to pay my bills.”

For Months $300 a week in federal benefits made a difference for unemployed Americans during the pandemic. But by the end of Labor Day Weekend a lifeline for an estimated 7 million people will no longer exist.

All three benefits created under the Cares Act last year, and extended by the American Rescue Plan this year, expire on Monday.

Here’s a quick rundown:

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program extends benefits to those previously considered ineligible for unemployment insurance like gig workers, the self-employed and independent contractors.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation provides aid to people who exhausted their state benefits.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is a bonus on top of state benefits. It was an additional $600 dollars per week and reduced to $300 dollars per week earlier this year.